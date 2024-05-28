City of Nampa addresses residents concerns with Canyon County Pride Festival

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa would like to provide clarification on the process of renting a park within city limits. There are a number of parks available for the public to reserve for a fee as long as certain rules and laws are followed.

As part of this process, Lakeview Park has been reserved for Canyon County Pride Festivalon June 9 in Nampa. The process for park rentals is overseen by Nampa Parks and Recreation and applications are not reviewed or approved by Nampa City Council. The use of the park by this group is not an endorsement of their message or views by the City of Nampa.

“While this event does not reflect the personal beliefs and convictions of myself, the Nampa City Council, and many living in Nampa who have already reached out to us requesting it be cancelled, the advice of our legal counsel was that the City of Nampa must recognize the protected first amendment rights of those scheduling and involved in this event.” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling

The United States Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”