Central Elementary students still displaced months after roof damage; return date unknown

NAMPA, Idaho — What was supposed to be a temporary move lasting just a few months has stretched into an open-ended displacement for students and staff at Central Elementary School in Nampa.

The school year began with Central's students packing up and relocating to the former Centennial Elementary after water poured into Central Elementary through openings left during roof work over the summer.

With the school year just weeks away at the time, the damage left the district with little choice but to find an alternative.

WATCH: Central Elementary students have settled into the former Centennial Elementary as their temporary move lasts longer than originally expected

Central Elementary students staying at Centennial longer as repairs face delays

The district initially hoped students could return to Central over winter break. That timeline has since passed.

"It obviously was not what we expected and not how we planned to start the year, but I had multiple people tell me that considering what we had to do, they were amazed by the support and just the community," principal Ashleigh Loeber said.

Loeber said churches, businesses, other teachers and district crews helped transform what had been an empty building into a functioning elementary school.

Nearly three months into the temporary arrangement, the day-to-day focus at Centennial has shifted from logistics to learning.

"Day one it was logistics. Everything was logistics, figuring out how to function in the building, but now those grade-level meetings are instruction," Loeber said. "Like we're talking about the instruction, we're talking about the kids, how to support the kids."

Teachers have had to adapt to Centennial's open floor plan, where closing a classroom door is not an option. Loeber said she has found at least one upside to the layout.

"I literally walk a circle and I can see all of my kids in all of my rooms, and so that is neat," Loeber said.

Back at Central, repairs have yet to begin. The district said it recently completed negotiations with its insurance company, clearing the way for work to move forward. However, a shortage of building materials could create yet another delay, and the district said a firm return date for students is no longer known.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.