Centennial Golf Course upgrading irrigation to use water more efficiently

NAMPA, Idaho — After a winter that barely interrupted golf, Nampa’s Centennial Golf Course is turning its attention to the drier months ahead.

Crews are replacing the nearly 40-year-old irrigation system under the course with a new system that gives groundskeepers more control over where water goes.

Watch to see how the upgrade will benefit the course and its users —

Centennial Golf Course upgrades irrigation system ahead of dry months

Course manager Tony Blasius says the upgrade includes a larger and stronger main line, improved water pressure, on-site weather stations, and the ability to control water down to an individual sprinkler head.

Centennial currently uses about 150 million gallons of irrigation water a year. Next year will be a calibration year for the new system, meaning 2028 is when course leaders expect real savings and efficiency to show up.

The project comes after a mild winter where golfers were able to play through much of the season. Blasius says the course came out of winter in good shape, but repeated years like that could take a toll.

Jay Breidenbach with the National Weather Service says the long-term trend is warmer, but water supply is harder to predict.

Course leaders say the new system is designed to use less water overall, with plans to have water flowing by the fall. If irrigation water is restricted later in the season, Centennial has its own well to help keep the course playable through the dry months.

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