CCSO recovers the body of 62-year-old man from a Caldwell canal

CANYON COUNTY — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a 62-year-old man from a Caldwell canal on Tuesday afternoon.

According to CCSO, at approximately 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a body floating in a canal near the bridge crossing on Malt Road, south of Karcher Road, in Caldwell. After arriving at the scene, officials say a deceased man was located face down in the water.

CCSO Marine Patrol and personnel with the Boise Project Board of Control recovered the body from the waterway. The man has been identified as Robert W. Nourse of Nampa.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that Nourse had been fishing in the spillway between the Lower Dam at Lake Lowell when he fell into the water. At this time, no foul play is suspected, CCSO said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20.

“On behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Mr. Nourse’s loved ones during this difficult time,” said Sheriff Kieran Donahue, “At this point in the investigation, everything suggests this was a tragic and unfortunate accident.”

Officials remind the public to exercise caution when and around irrigation canals and waterways.

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