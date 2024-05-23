Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNampa

Actions

Catch a free movie at Nampa's Silver Screen on the Green

Silver Screen on the Green Nampa
Nampa Parks and Recreation
Silver Screen on the Green Nampa
Posted at 12:20 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 14:20:19-04

NAMPA, Idaho — As summer weather rolls in, more parks in the Treasure Valley are hosting outdoor movie screenings, bringing the community together for free family fun. Nampa Parks and Recreation has released the summer movie lineup for Silver Screen on the Green at Midway Park.

Here's the Silver Screen on the Green Summer 2024 movie lineup:

All of the movies will start at dusk. Make sure to bring a blanket, a lawn chair, and your friends or family. More event details are available here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Nampa reporter Keith Burrell