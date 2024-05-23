Catch a free movie at Nampa's Silver Screen on the Green

NAMPA, Idaho — As summer weather rolls in, more parks in the Treasure Valley are hosting outdoor movie screenings, bringing the community together for free family fun. Nampa Parks and Recreation has released the summer movie lineup for Silver Screen on the Green at Midway Park.

Here's the Silver Screen on the Green Summer 2024 movie lineup:



All of the movies will start at dusk. Make sure to bring a blanket, a lawn chair, and your friends or family. More event details are available here.