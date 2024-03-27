Car crashes into Nampa Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — A car crashed into Nampa Bowl on Tuesday, almost hitting the first lane. Authorities came to investigate and help tow the car away.



The managers at Nampa Bowl say luckily no one was hurt in the accident.

Customers at Nampa Bowl helped patch up the wall, and it was covered up by the end of the day.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Here at Nampa Bowl, Tuesday started pretty normal, then everyone heard a crash.

"I actually got a call and like we were all here and they were like, Arielle somebody just went into the side of the bowling center on lane 1," said Arielle Chatterton, a manager at the bowling alley.

This red car, came crashing through the side of the building, leaving debris.

Courtesy of Nampa Bowl

"We had somebody bowling on lanes 1 and 2. It was kind of a mad house for a little bit. but yeah they were literally just up in the wall," Chatterton said.

I saw people posting about it on Facebook, so I came to the bowling alley to see for myself. That's when Arielle Chatterton showed me the wreckage.

She says the place was packed, and it caused panic.

"It's definitely nerve-racking that's not something you see. It was just loud, we had no idea what happened," Chatterton said.

Chatterton told me as soon as everyone was safe, customers came to the rescue.

Courtesy of Nampa Bowl

"Nampa's a good community so I think everybody was just making sure, first of all, the gentleman who had crashed was okay," Chatterton said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, not even the driver, according to Chatterton. Just a few hours after you can hardly tell a car came through the building.

Chatterton told me that was thanks to the bowlers.

"By the time (the owner) was done with insurance, they had already patched it which was awesome," Chatterton said.