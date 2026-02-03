Car crash on eastbound I-84 in Nampa delaying morning commute toward Boise

NAMPA, Idaho — A vehicle crash is causing significant traffic delays on eastbound I-84 eastbound near Garrity Blvd.

The incident occurred near milepost 38, where the two left lanes are currently blocked. Drivers traveling eastbound are advised to expect delays and use caution while approaching the area.

As a result of the lane closures, traffic has backed up for several miles. Eastbound motorists are experiencing slow-moving or stop-and-go conditions as vehicles merge into the remaining open lanes.

No additional details about injuries, the number of vehicles involved, or the cause of the crash have been released at this time. Emergency and traffic response activities are ongoing at the scene.

Those who are able may want to consider alternate routes until traffic conditions improve.