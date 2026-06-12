Canyon County Pride returns to Nampa for third annual celebration at Lakeview Park

Canyon County Pride returns to Lakeview Park in Nampa on Sunday for its third annual celebration, drawing what organizers expect to be their largest crowd yet.

Tom Wheeler, founder of Canyon County Pride, said the event has grown far beyond its original vision.

"We are so glad to bring this festival back to Nampa again for our third year," Wheeler said.

Watch: Learn what you can expect at this year's celebration

Canyon County Pride returns to Nampa for third annual festival

What began as a casual community gathering has expanded into one of the largest Pride celebrations in the Treasure Valley, attracting thousands of attendees each year.

"You know this was really started as I said, as an idea to bring the community together in a very casual way. And with the response that we received in 2024, it turned into something much greater," Wheeler said.

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As the event grows, so does its security footprint. Organizers say they have taken extra precautions ahead of this year's celebration.

"We take safety super, super seriously because we know we're operating in a place that has not always been the most welcoming," Wheeler said.

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Wheeler outlined the safety measures in place for this year's event.

"We've taken a lot of precautions to ensure that the event goes super smoothly, and we've had that success in years past," he said. "We expect that this year as well. We have 6 ft temporary fencing along the perimeter. We have hired off-duty Nampa PD presence who've been great partners to us in this effort. We have trained safety volunteers throughout the festival. We have over 60 volunteers helping us make this event safe, fun, and welcoming for all."

In addition to the security presence, attendees can expect live entertainment, community resources, and more than 100 local vendors.

Canyon County Pride festivities run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at Lakeview Park in Nampa.

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