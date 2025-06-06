Canyon County Pride event expands for its second year

NAMPA, Idaho — Canyon County's only Pride event is returning for its second year with significant expansion plans after a successful inaugural celebration last year.

The event is set to take place on Sunday at Lakeview Park, with organizers expecting 3,000-5,000 attendees.

"We have a huge amount of food trucks, performances, despite efforts at Boise Pride for a small event that that didn't work out, we are stronger than ever," said Tom Wheeler, organizer of Canyon County Pride.

This year's celebration comes as a similar event in Boise was canceled earlier this week.

For some attendees, last year's event was a meaningful milestone. Eva Cresci attended Canyon County Pride as her first event after coming out.

"Honestly, it was actually the first time I'd ever come out like as myself, so it was very nerve-wracking, super scary, but everyone made it comfortable for me," Cresci said.

This year, Cresci is returning as a volunteer.

"I definitely wanted to be a part of that and have it kind of be something that was, you know, my first experience, but also in a way of helping the community out," Cresci said.

The inaugural event was held in a small space in front of Lakeview's rose garden, but this year's celebration is expanding significantly.

"Not only are we almost tripling the length of the event, we're also tripling the fence line. So this year we'll be in this large bowl space here at Lakeview Park," Wheeler said.

Wheeler noted that last year's event had a profound impact on many attendees.

"We had so many folks come through the entrance of our festival grounds with tears of joy. People who've lived in Nampa their entire life and never expected that they would be welcomed and celebrated in events like this," Wheeler said.

"Everyone was so embracing and loving and caring, and it made it super, super memorable and super amazing for me," Cresci said.

Canyon County Pride festivities are Sunday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Park.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.