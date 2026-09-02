Canyon County deputies investigate brothers' apparent murder-suicide in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Deputies in Canyon County are investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two brothers Tuesday night in south Nampa.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received a call to check the welfare at a home in the 6500 block of Deer Flat Road.

When deputies arrived, they entered the house and located two adult males deceased. The males were later identified as brothers Charles Joseph Taylor, 57, and Heath Taylor, 47, both of Nampa.

A spokesperson from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office says investigators believe the deaths to be a murder-suicide, and that one brother shot the other before turning the weapon on himself.

The spokesperson said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

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