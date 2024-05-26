Caldwell man arrested following double stabbing in Nampa

NAMPA, ID — Around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, Nampa Dispatch received a call from a local hospital reporting that two people had arrived at the emergency department with stab wounds.

Nampa Police Officers responded to the hospital and learned from one of the victims that the suspect was known to them and that the incident occurred near the 800 block of 11th Avenue North.

Officers responded to the area and located the suspect, along with evidence consistent with a stabbing, according to police. Gavin Thomas Freeman, 34 years old, of Caldwell was taken into custody and booked into the Canyon County Jail for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

If you have information about this case, the Nampa Police Department asks that you contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.