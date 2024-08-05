Boys and Girls Club expands into Centennial Elementary as Nampa schools switch to four-day weeks

NAMPA, Idaho — With four-day school weeks on the way for the Nampa School District community, parents have been left with 'what-nows' when it comes to childcare on Fridays.



The lifeline for parents isn't going to come cheap for the Boys & Girls Club. The expansion will cost $850,000.

The 2C Boys & Girls Club will be adding 8 staff members to their roster and providing three meals for students on Fridays at the site.

The group has a yearly fee of $25 but to cover the full day on non-school days, an additional $5 cost is associated.

"Pretty early we had conversations about 'what-ifs'. To be honest I wasn't expecting it because I knew we had a large district."

What-ifs have turned into a reality for four-day school weeks for the Nampa School District community and parents. No matter the opinion, the move has left behind 'what-nows' for parents when it comes to childcare on Fridays.

"When they announced the four-days I was like 'okay what are we doing now?'"

Ashley Cain's student is going into the fourth grade.

Ashley is a student herself and even considered bringing her daughter to classes with her. However, the Canyon County Boys & Girls Club has expanded into 9 of the classrooms at Centennial Elementary, one of the schools closed by the district.

"They have just been a life saver for me because I'm a single parent...

"Yeah, it is a career saver. I work full time, I'm a student full time now."

But the lifeline isn't going to come cheap for the Boys & Girls Club. To the tune of $850,000.

"so we have some work to do. We've got to fundraise that, our families need us."

[me] "What were your initial thoughts when the district even began talking about four day school weeks?"

"What am I going to do with Melody?//it really stressed me out."

Amanda Avila Cortez learned about the Boys & Girls Club at her second grader's school last year.

"I stuck with Boys & Girls instead of searching for somewhere else//I'm really thankful for them because we would be literally pu the creek without a paddle without them."

The 2C Boys & Girls Club will be adding 8 staff members to their roster and providing three meals for students on Fridays at the site. The group has a yearly fee of $25 but to cover the full day on non-school days, an additional $5 cost is associated. Moving in with the Boys & Girls Club will be the Nampa Police Department.

"We'll have a couple rooms that's inside Centennial that's connected to where the Boys & Girls Club will be at//so we'll have a small footprint here but hopefully that will be a large connection as well."