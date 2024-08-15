Boise Police searching for runaway teen believed to be staying in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Boise Police Department has announced that they are searching for a missing 16-year-old runaway who was last seen on April 29th.

The last sighting of Dasha was on the 100 block of Front St. She was wearing acid-washed jeans with holes in the front pockets, a white t-shirt, and a gray jacket.

Dasha has remained in contact with her family via cell phone calls and text messages, with her most recent contact being on Tuesday, August 13.

According to BPD, she is believed to be staying somewhere in the Nampa area.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS(2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

