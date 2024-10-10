Boise Police searching for missing teen

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Boise Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old Hiliana who was last seen by her family shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Hiliana is believed to have run away from her home sometime in the early morning hours, according to police. She was reported missing Thursday morning and Boise Police officers have been investigating potential known locations she may have gone

Boise officers believe she may have traveled through Rupert early Thursday morning, but have not been able to locate her since.

Hiliana is 5’, has hazel eyes, shoulder-length brown/burgundy hair, wears eyeglasses, and has nose and ear piercings.

Anyone who has information about where she might be is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.