Boat ramps at Lake Lowell partially close due to low water levels

NAMPA, Idaho — At the advice of the Canyon County Sheriff's Marine Patrol, two of the five boat ramps at Lake Lowell closed on August 2 due to low water levels.

The Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge says the water level has dropped to a point where it is no longer safe to launch boats at the two ramps at the west end of the Upper Dam and at Access 1.

Visitors will still be able to launch boats at:



The Lower Dam recreation area off of Riverside Dr

The east end of the Upper Dam off of Iowa Ave

Access 7 on the southwest side of the lake.

The closure is routine for this part of the season as the water begins to fall. According to Sergeant Jason Roberts of the Canyon County Marine Patrol, “launching boats at such low water levels can damage boats, motors, trailers, and vehicles.” The water at these locations is not deep enough to safely float a boat off most trailers.

You can check the water levels at Lake Lowell here.