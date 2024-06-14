BMX park at Nampa's Lakeview Park reopens Friday

NAMPA, Idaho — BMX park at Nampa's Lakeview Park reopens after two months of renovations. Join Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and Nampa Parks & Recreation for the ribbon cutting.



Years of use and natural erosion has worn away the whoops and jumps.

The BMX track is a longstanding feature on the east side of Lakeview Park.

The park sits on 44 acres in Nampa and the freshly renovated bike track includes new jumps as well as a brand new pump course.

If you're eager to be one of the first to try out the new course you're invited to join the city at the ribbon cutting tonight at 4 o'clock.

