Bernie Sanders to speak in Nampa as part of his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour

NAMPA, Idaho — Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders (VT.) will speak in Nampa on Monday, April 14, as part of his "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" tour.

The event, which will be held at the Ford Idaho Center, will focus on ""the takeover of the national government by billionaires and large corporations," according to the event details page.

Those who wish to attend can RSVP in advance online.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m., and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Senator Sanders last spoke to a Treasure Valley audience in 2016, at what is now Extra Mile Arena.

