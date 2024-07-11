Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNampa

Actions

Beating the heat at the Kenny Chesney concert in Nampa

57th Annual CMA Awards - Show
George Walker IV/George Walker IV/Invision/AP
Kenny Chesney performs a tribute to Jimmy Buffett at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
57th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 11, 2024

NAMPA, Idaho — The Kenny Chesney concert at the Ford Idaho Center opens at 6:30 pm on July 11, but with a heat wave making its way through the Treasure Valley, event organizers are making some changes to make sure attendees are safe and cool.

Due to the extreme heat, those attending are allowed to bring one sealed clear plastic water bottle into the venue per person with water fountains available for refills.

Attendees are also reminded to wear breathable clothing to stay cool at the event.

Chesney's 2018 performance set a new attendance record for the Ford Idaho Center and organizers say the concert could set another record on July 11. The current record was set when Morgan Wallen performed in 2022 and sits at around 10,500 people.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Nampa reporter Keith Burrell