Beating the heat at the Kenny Chesney concert in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Kenny Chesney concert at the Ford Idaho Center opens at 6:30 pm on July 11, but with a heat wave making its way through the Treasure Valley, event organizers are making some changes to make sure attendees are safe and cool.

Due to the extreme heat, those attending are allowed to bring one sealed clear plastic water bottle into the venue per person with water fountains available for refills.

Attendees are also reminded to wear breathable clothing to stay cool at the event.

Chesney's 2018 performance set a new attendance record for the Ford Idaho Center and organizers say the concert could set another record on July 11. The current record was set when Morgan Wallen performed in 2022 and sits at around 10,500 people.