As wildfire risk grows, CWI is helping train the Treasure Valley's next generation of firefighters

NAMPA, Idaho — As the Claremont Fire continues burning in the Boise Foothills, fire leaders say it's highlighting a growing reality across the Treasure Valley.

As more neighborhoods expand into the wildland-urban interface, firefighters are increasingly preparing for both structure fires and wildland emergencies.

WATCH how CWI is helping prepare the Treasure Valley’s next generation of firefighters for that growing risk

How CWI is preparing Treasure Valley firefighters for growing wildfire risk

That growing need is helping make the College of Western Idaho's fire program an important hiring pipeline for local departments.

Eagle Fire Division Chief of Training Kelsey Backen says demand for firefighters remains high as the Treasure Valley continues to grow. He says CWI graduates arrive with a strong foundation before entering a department's academy, giving employers added confidence in new recruits.

Currently, six CWI graduates are either working for Eagle Fire or going through the department's academy.

Graduates say the program includes hands-on wildland training in the Boise Foothills, where students complete test burns, extend hose packs and practice the skills they'll use if they're called to a wildfire.

While classroom training provides the fundamentals, firefighter Alex Baker says real wildland fires often mean working until they're contained, sometimes through the night.

Fire leaders say as more homes are built near the foothills, preparing firefighters for both structure and wildland emergencies will only become more important.

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