NAMPA, Idaho — Amazon's Prime Air drones are delivering packages through the skies of Canyon County, but they're not free to fly everywhere.

Starting at Amazon's fulfillment center near the interstate in Nampa, the drones can deliver to customers who live within 7.5 miles, reaching parts of Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell. But within that radius, there are restrictions. According to documents filed with the city of Nampa, Amazon's drones will not be able to fly within a designated no-fly zone around Nampa Municipal Airport. The restricted area extends one nautical mile (approximately 1.15 miles) outward from either side of the runway and 2.5 nautical miles (approximately 2.9 miles) beyond each end of the runway.

A paramotor pilot got too close for comfort with an Amazon drone

Following feedback and noise complaints from neighbors, Amazon is also looking at changes to its flight paths.

Farther west, at Caldwell Airport, the company has been coordinating directly with skydivers.

"When our planes took off they would avoid that area and essentially fly around the airport by a multiple-mile radius to ensure that our skydivers would be safe," said Jordon Basurto, owner of Skydive Skydown.

Basurto said Amazon contacted him before expanding into the area, collecting his planes' tail numbers so its drones could track their flights and avoid the skydiving operations. He said the precautions should keep drones away from the airport and drop zones.

"It made me feel great that the communication was there and that they wanted to assist in avoiding us and everything else," Basurto said.

But outside that coordinated environment, paramotor pilot Mike Cunningham said he had a much different experience.

"I was on a short final to land, probably 30 ft off the ground, and that's when it went right over the top of my paramotor wing," Cunningham said.

As a former commercial pilot, Cunningham said he worries about what could happen if the two collide.

"A drone contacting our wing is going to put us into a spin that we can't recover from," Cunningham said.

An Amazon spokesperson said its drones have technology capable of independently detecting and avoiding aircraft, including paragliders without electronic transponders. The company also said it works with local aviation groups to identify busy airspace and keep its drones operating safely.