Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to join Bernie Sanders at "Fighting Oligarchy" Rally in Nampa

David Zalubowski/AP
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, greets Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as they speak during a stop of their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour that filled Civic Center Park, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Denver.
NAMPA, Idaho — On April 14, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will join Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on stage at the Ford Idaho Center to rally against what they claim is a rising oligarchy in the United States of America.

The event is part of the "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" series of political rallies hosted by Sanders. The event website says the purpose of the series is "to have real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country."

Those hoping to attend the event can RSVP online.

The event is free and will feature music by Built to Spill prior to speeches by Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.

No bags, signs, or firearms will be allowed.

