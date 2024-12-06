Albertsons refurbishes Nampa middle school food pantry

NAMPA, Idaho — Albertsons Foundation gave a $50,000 grant to East Valley Middle School in the Nampa School District to refurbish and replenish the school's food pantry. This food pantry is the only one in this area of the community.



The space is personal to Family & Community Coordinator Julián Duran.

If you would like to set a time to meet with Julián, you can email him at juduran@nsd131.org.

East Valley Middle School's family community resource center has a fresh look and full shelves thanks to Albertsons. The company's foundation, using its Nourishing Neighbors program to back a $50,000 grant for the project.

"Albertsons Intermountain Division, that's us here in Idaho, received one of the grants this year to provide remodel to a school food pantry," says Albertsons Community Affairs Director Nicole Criner.

East Valley Middle School Family & Community Coordinator Julián Duran said, "Although they're in a vulnerable position right now, a lot of families feel embarrassed and I want them to feel as confident as possible."

"I had my bachelor's in social work as well as my master's in social work," he says.

I asked, "What made you go take that as not only a career, but as a major?"

"Yeah, just growing up, I grew up as an at-risk youth, and I had a lot of folks here at the school district that were looking out for me," he recalled.

When selecting a school for the funds, Albertsons asked the Nampa School District where their greatest need was.

NSD's Director of Federal Programs Niall Tremble explained, "We had a few different spots that could have used updates, and we had another location that was on my mind that actually didn't have a pantry yet at all. And this portable is starting to age. And so looking at the facility and then wanting to welcome families, it was a pretty easy decision for me."

"We couldn't even get a carpet cleaner inside here because of the floor just being so fragile," Duran remembered. "We didn't want to risk that. The walls had a weird kind of peach type of color that wasn't very welcoming."

The resource center was moved from inside the building, a strategic move to help all families feel comfortable.

"Just because it's just private for families. I'd rather have families come directly to me than to come through the front office," Duran said.