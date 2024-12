NAMPA, Idaho — Drivers in Nampa should be aware of a crash involving a school bus at 8th Ave. S. and 2nd St. S.

According to Nampa Police, there were only minor injuries sustained. If your child contacted you to pick them up, they will be released in the parking lot of the Auto Zone near the crash location.

The nature of the accident at this point is not known.

Avoid the area if possible, and you are driving in the area, expect delays.