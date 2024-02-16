A Nampa man has been sentenced for the murder of his mother

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Nampa man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of his mother.

On Friday, a judge sentenced 27-year-old Levi Isaac Davis for the October 2022 stabbing death of Karly Cantrell at her Middleton home.

Davis pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree murder in September and will serve at least 40 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Davis will serve at least 40 years in prison before he is eligible for parole and will remain on supervision for the rest of his life. Judge Whiting also ordered Davis to submit a DNA sample to the Idaho database, have no contact with the victim’s family for 100 years, and pay a $5,000 civil penalty.

Court records show that Davis stabbed Cantrell multiple times in the neck and abdomen before fleeing the scene in his vehicle. Davis’s vehicle was located later that day at the halfway house where he resided.

“The impact of such a crime can’t be understated. Karly’s loss is devastating to this community. But, even more devastating is how it has impacted her family that she leaves behind for the rest of their lives,” Deputy Prosecutor Stephanie Morse stated at the sentencing hearing. “The Defendant brutally stabbed and murdered his mother. An act unconscionable.”