A local Halloween attraction: Family makes haunted tunnel for the community to enjoy

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa homeowner Courtney Sheets takes Halloween seriously — giving out full-size candy bars to trick-or-treaters and 'special' hot chocolate for adults, the family's haunted tunnel is not short of tricks.



If you would like to go through the family's haunted tunnel, it is at 621 S Weston Creek Loop in Nampa.

The whole family is involved giving trick-or-treaters frights.

They quadrupled the size of the tunnel this year after her husband returned from deployment last year.

"Halloween's always been a favorite holiday of mine, we really just wanted to share our excitement with everyone and provide an authentic, spooky Halloween experience that people can go to because you don't get a lot of that sometimes," Nampa homeowner Courtney Sheets says.

And she takes Halloween seriously and wants to bring the fun to her neighborhood.

From the treats... "We give out full-size candy bars. You can't have a tunnel this big and give out crap-o candy, you know. So we got big candy bars for the kids. For the little toddlers, we got littler candy. And we're going to be serving special hot chocolate to the adults. It is hot chocolate and Baileys for people over 21. And we'll have normal hot chocolate for the littles. And we'll have a fire to keep everyone warm."

To the tricks to their neighborhood ... Their haunted tunnel began last year as a project for the whole family after her husband returned from deployment.

"Last year, it was very small and stressful. It was very, like, 'Is it going to fall down? Is it going to stay up? Or are we going to have problems with children grabbing things?' And last year was a very fun experience and like a little project for us," Courtney's daughter Karsen Valentine explained.

"What's the best part about seeing people go through it and hearing them at the end?" I asked Courtney.

"Just the, I don't want to say, you know, the terror on their faces, but the excitement of what's going to happen next and, you know, 'do I take another step forward and what's going to happen?'"

A sentiment shared by her daughter, "My favorite thing about my role is scaring children and still, like, when they have a fun experience and a fearful experience at the same time," added Karsen.