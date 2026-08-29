A four-legged favorite: Nampa Pooch Party raises money for dog parks

NAMPA, Idaho — On Saturday, the 18th annual Nampa Pooch Party invited dogs and their owners out for a day of fun by the pool. This year saw more dogs, more vendors and more activities.

The Pooch Party gives dogs and their people a chance to use the pool at Lakeview Park as a send-off to summer, and it's a good time for everyone involved, especially our furry friends.

WATCH: Check out the video to see the dogs living their best lives

Nampa Pooch Party helps dogs live their best life while raising money for dog parks

"This is Cole Hard Cash, and he’s having a blast," said Ryan Davy. "He has been here like seven years, and this is his all-time favorite day."

It's also an important fundraiser for Nampa Parks and Recreation, as all the money raised at this event goes back into the community's dog parks. Nampa is home to Amity Dog Park, and in recent years they opened the new Huckleberry Dog Park.

"It’s a huge fundraiser with our sponsors, our vendors and then the participation fees, and everything goes back into the dog parks," said Keri Childs of Nampa Parks & Rec. "It’s just brings so much joy. I love sitting at the desk when the dogs come in and throw their feet up and say, 'Hi, I’m here, let’s go.'"

It's a full day of activities beginning with a dog walk around Lakeview Park, but the festivities also include a costume contest, a dog cake walk, a tricks competition and a foam party. It all gives the dogs something to do as they patiently wait their turn at the pool.

"They lose their minds in the car when they see the park and see the bubbles," Davy said. "They just come in and jump into the fun," added attendee Eden Dunstan.

Nampa Parks and Recreation charges $30 for a dog if pre-registered and $15 for any additional dogs. Owners get a T-shirt, a bandana for their pooch, and a fun day shared with the community and their best friends.

"When I tell colleagues and other people, they are amazed that Nampa does this," said Davy. "It is a great way to have a fundraiser, and it is amazing to just have this community event."

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