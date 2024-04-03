A deeper look into the history and present of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge

NAMPA, Idaho — Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge is an urban oasis formed 115 years ago by President Theodore Roosevelt. Refuge manager Eddie Owens talks about valley growth and the purpose of wildlife refuges.



The refuge saw 266,000 visitors in 2023.

Lake Lowell was developed in 1906 because of Idaho's potential for agricultural use.

Theodore Roosevelt created the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge in 1909 after seeing its importance for migratory birds.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"This quite possibly could be one of the last large green spaces for the Treasure Valley folks to come out here and enjoy and connect with nature," describes Eddie Owens about Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge.

Eddie manages the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge and is passionate about his job.

About four years in after nearly a decade as a biologist, He tells me more visits to the refuge come with growth. Last year they estimated 266,000 visitors to the refuge and Lake Lowell south of Nampa.

While the Fish & Wildlife Service employees love sharing their passion with the public, they have seen growing pains when it comes to parking.

"We'll have times when there are people parking within habitat areas," Owens says.

While many of the refuge's visitors are new to the area, the refuge itself is not.

Lake Lowell was developed in 1906 because of Idaho's potential for agricultural use. The lake became an integral part of the New York canal system. But something even more beautiful came of the area following a visit from the President.

"After the reservoir was complete and water started flowing in here, Teddy Roosevelt recognized how important this area was going to become for migratory birds," Owens says.

Theodore Roosevelt immediately designated the area a national wildlife refuge in 1909. 115 years later, Treasure Valley residents can enjoy the lake, wildlife, bird-watching, trails, fishing, and nature in an area that is experiencing rapid growth.

National, state, and other parks are designed for wildlife and people. It's an important distinction when it comes to wildlife refuges.

"When we think of wildlife refuges, wildlife comes first," Owens says.

I had Eddie take me to his favorite spot on the refuge, which is a few mile walk from the visitors center.

"This is one of my favorite spots because you can turn and look, and from this particular location, you can see the entire lake," finished Owens.

