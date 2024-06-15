32nd annual Zamzows Frisbee Fest raises funds for Lake Lowell Animal Rescue

Zamzows Frisbee Fest featured a new location this year at Lakeview Park in Nampa, but the goal remains the same — raising money for a local non-profit and having a good time with the dogs.

"It really is fun to see an athletic type of competition where the dogs are the stars, but all of the vendors, food trucks and everybody here is making donations to support the Lake Lowell Animal Rescue." Jos Zamzow

The Lake Lowell Animal Rescue takes in animals abandoned out by Lake Lowell. This non-profit is 100% operated by volunteers so the funds really matter.

"This is amazing, we can’t even put into words how thankful we are for this, the only way we survive is through donations." DJ Bruce of the Lake Lowell Animal Rescue.

Lake Lowell Animal Rescue finds foster parents for abandoned animals while they search for their forever home. They will use the funds to pay for medical care and feed the animals they find.

However, if you caught the action, this is a pretty serious competition that showcased the training and skills of these dogs. It also came with some pretty serious prizes like a years supply of dog food for distance, style, best catch and there is a division for dogs under 35 pounds.