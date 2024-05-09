$3.5 million EPA grant given to the City of Nampa

NAMPA, IDAHO — Wednesday afternoon the City of Nampa joined by the Environmental Protection Agency, held a press conference to announce the new EPA grant given to the city to help clean up the the waterways.



The grant is worth over $3.5 million.

The money is funding the Columbia River Basin Tributaries Water Quality Improvements Project.

The project hopes to rebuild and enhance the small waterways to create a better quality water source in Nampa.

The project timeline looks to be 12-18 months.

Once finished, the city plans to have a trail that loops through the wetlands area for recreational use.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Isn't this just beautiful? I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston on the banks of Indian Creek in Nampa which thanks to a large grant from the EPA, will soon undergo a restoration project. I asked those in charge of the project what this means for water quality in Canyon County.

This small section of natural habitat is near the interstate and industrial development in Nampa will be seeing improvements with a $3.5 million grant from the EPA.

The goal is to clean up water in Indian and Mason Creek through the new Columbia River Basin Tributaries Water Quality Improvements Project.

"Re-working and enhancing this wetlands area, that will act as a filter and will take polluted water out of this creek, and clean it in a natural way, without using power, without using pumps, without using chemicals, and just using the natural function of the plants that live here," said EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe.

Tom Points, the Senior Public Works Director for the City of Nampa explained, "Not all wastewater facilities take out contaminants. So, there are still things left in the water like caffeine and medications. we are looking at ways to take those out. It is helpful for the environment, helpful for the community giving them a safe place to live and recreate."

Points highlighted the recreational benefits of this project which will be a brand new walking and biking path that will circulate through the new wetlands area.

"There are billions of dollars from the federal government help, with drinking water infrastructure, wastewater infrastructure, and projects like this that will improve water quality all across the country, and it's a real joy to be in a place like this city, that has the vision and commitment to do a project like this," finished McCabe.

Points explained to me that after the planning phase and restoration phase, folks should be able to use the path in 12-18 months.

