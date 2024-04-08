2C Kids Week kicks off, focusing on finding trusted adults for students and children

NAMPA, Idaho — Treasure Valley first responders and the City of Nampa kicked off 2C Kids Week. The event focuses on finding trusted adults for students and children. Emergency vehicles debuted 988 stickers on response vehicles.



Students shared real and personal stories and Ridgevue High School.

ACE scores can be an indicator of health and life outcomes.

Idaho ranks 5th highest for states with children experiencing three or more adverse childhood experiences.

If you or someone you know are in crisis or need help, please call 988. It is free and anonymous.

"My best friend killed himself in North Carolina and I've been struggling a lot," said Ridgevue High School 9th grader, Kira.

Students like Cheyenne, Candice, and Kira shared real and personal stories at Ridgevue High School on Monday as Treasure Valley first responders kicked of this year's 2C Kids Week.

The theme for this week is helping kids find a trusted adult "...and how we can make sure every student, every kid has a trusted adult so that if they have challenges, they have someone they can go to," added the communications manager for the City of Nampa, Amy Bowman.

This event focussed on mental health, available resources, and HOPE - Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences.

Canyon County sheriffs and paramedics, Nampa Police, and Meridian Fire debuted 988 decals on response vehicles, the three-digit nationwide mental health hotline, making a difference in Nampa students' lives.

10th grader Cheyenne tells me she called 988 while coping with the loss of a cousin in Iraq.

"I think they helped me because they talked to me about it and talked to me about it saying she's in a better place," Cheyenne reflected.

The most important message these Ridgevue High students want to get out?

"It's not embarrassing to reach out for help, it's helpful. It's better than being alone. It's really easy to reach out and get help."

