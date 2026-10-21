18-year-old Nampa man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

NAMPA, Idaho — An 18-year-old Nampa man was arrested by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.

Samuel Costello was arrested on Tuesday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced. No further details about the allegations against Costello were provided.

The attorney general's office said the Boise Police Department, Meridian Police Department, Nampa Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the arrest.

"The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works in partnership with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies dedicated to investigating and prosecuting individuals who use the internet to exploit children," the attorney general's office said in a press release.

Anyone who may have information about the exploitation of children is asked to contact their local police department, the Attorney General's ICAC unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.