The top mistake we all make planning vacations

This is the time of year many of us are planning our spring and summer getaways.
So much to see, so little time.
So we try to squeeze it all in. We're all guilty of it: we want some rest and relaxation on vacation, but then we book tickets to the nearest theme park, go-kart tracks, the Eiffel Tower -- whatever is popular in the area
And we use Yelp and TripAdvisor to find the highest-rated restaurants, and join the one-hour plus waits for a table.
But that is often a bad idea, says a popular travel writer and chef. Anthony Bourdain, who currently hosts the CNN show "Parts Unknown," tells Money Magazine to "slow down" and "get off the beaten path."
Frenzied, expensive vacations
He has a name for the rushed vacations most Americans take: "frenzied compression."
Bourdain explains that this occurs when people try to take in everything a hot city or beach town has to offer. He says a frenzied pace will make you want a vacation after your vacation.