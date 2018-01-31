Still watching a 5-year-old, 49- or 50-inch HDTV that seemed really large when you bought it? It's not anymore.
This may be the week to upgrade, thanks to huge Super Bowl sales, and new 4KTVs that will make your older LED or LCD TV look like a clunker car.
Customers finding great buys right now
Jim Kim is on a mission this week. He wants a new TV in time for Sunday's Super Bowl.
"I'm looking at the 4Ks," he said. "Something that can handle fast action."
Good news: He's picked a great time to shop. Best Buy is running some of their best sales of the year from now through Super Bowl Sunday.
Casey Steele, a Best Buy HDTV consultant, warns against falling for super low prices for remaining 1080p TVs — 4K is the new standard.
"4K is actually a huge increase. It's four times the sharpness, you get more powerful processors, better color systems, better motion systems and better black levels," Steele said.
And 65 inches, he says, is the hottest selling size, thanks to light-weight, super thin screens. It's where 50-inch sets were just a few years ago.
Top name brands on sale right now
The biggest difference between buying a TV on Black Friday and shopping for one now?
DealNews.com says on Black Friday you tend to get big sales on value brand TVs (think Westinghouse, Insignia, and Hisense) This time of year, you'll find big names like Sony, LG, and Samsung on sale (Vizio sets are also on sale, though Steele says they are more of a mid-priced, or value brand).