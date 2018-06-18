Who would possibly want their groceries delivered? Moms like Brittany Kramer, with a cartload of kids that makes the weekly grocery shopping trip such a challenge.
"It's not easy at all, one is wanting to look at this, one wants to look at something different," she said. "It is definitely crazy that's for sure!"
And that's why Walmart, Target, Whole Foods/Amazon and regional grocers are now launching home delivery for busy moms, workers with little time and folks who can't get to the store.
Groceries at your door in an hour or two
We were outside one Walmart store as its first delivery headed out via courier Sager Patel.
The independent driver, who works for the delivery service Door Dash, drove off to a nearby firehouse, where 15 minutes after leaving the store, he found Chief Timothy Thomas was awaiting his $50 worth of firehouse staples.
The chief says this could be a huge time savings for his crew.
"By the time you get in the car, go shopping and get back home it would probably be about an hour," he said.
With the arrival of home delivery, you can expect to see more and more big blue carts around your local Walmart store, as personal shoppers go aisle to aisle grabbing fresh groceries to be delivered an hour or so later.
Walmart delivery is currently available in almost 20 cities nationwide, but more are being added every few weeks. In addition to Door Dash, Postmates is handling delivery in some markets.
Brad Terry, eCommerce manager for Walmart, said: "So far the response has been great, Door Dash has been a great partner and the customers have been really receptive."