Financial Fitness: Finding Back to School laptop deals

BOISE, Idaho — The first day of class is less than a week away for many Treasure Valley students and back-to-school deals are already in high gear, and that includes deals on big-ticket tech items, like laptops.

That's great news because a laptop is typically one of the most expensive back-to-school purchases for students.

Nicholas De Leon is a tech writer with Consumer Reports, and says students should aim for something light, that can be carried from class to class. Also, with the amount of time students practically live on their tablets and laptops, he suggests picking one with a long battery life is essential.

"We have several models in our ratings that go longer than 20 hours," De Leon said.

If you haven't already, check your school's website for guidelines about choosing a laptop, such as minimum memory and speed requirements. Be sure to leave room in the budget for accessories, such as a better webcam, headphones, lights, or a dongle.

"One of the trade-offs in laptops getting smaller and thinner is that they don't have 100 USB ports anymore," De Leon said. "They don't have Ethernet jacks anymore."

Price shouldn’t be an issue either, since you should be able to find a good laptop in the $1,000 to $1,200 range that if properly maintained, could last an entire college career.

To save even more, experts recommend considering the purchase of a refurbished device, especially if you can buy directly from the manufacturer.

Keep in mind that laptops costing less than $400 may be affordable, but they may not have the memory or battery power older students need, so those are best for younger students.

The good news is that almost all of them are on sale through September for back-to-school. Remember, in the end, you're investing in your child's education and future.

