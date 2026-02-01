Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monster Dog Pull showcases sled-pulling dogs at McCall Winter Carnival

Monster-Dog-Pull.jpg
McCall Chamber of Commerce / McCall Winter Carnival
Monster-Dog-Pull.jpg
MCCALL, Idaho — Dogs will take center stage at the 2026 McCall Winter Carnival on Sunday during the Monster Dog Pull. Unlike many dog races, no experience is required here, and all equipment is provided to participants.

The event runs from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Alpine Village, where dogs will race a short track while pulling a weighted sled. Dogs compete in weight classes, with prizes awarded to the top finishers. Registration costs $20 per dog, with proceeds benefiting MCPAWS Regional Animal Shelter.

