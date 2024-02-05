Event Schedule for the 2024 McCall Winter Carnival

MCCALL, Idaho — The 2024 McCall Winter Carnival is only a few weeks away. This year's event is set to last just three days this year instead of the normal two weekends, but the event still packs plenty to enjoy.
The McCall Winter Carnival dates back to 1924 when it was called the Payette Lakes Winter Festival. After a break in the 1940s, the event returned as the McCall Winter Carnival in 1964.
2024's carnival theme is "Color Outside the Lines" which honors area educators and their pivotal role in the McCall community's past, present, and future.
Here are some of the events that you can expect to see at the 2024 McCall Winter Carnival:
- Friday, Feb. 23
- Tiki Torch Trek at McCall Golf Course
- Winter Carnival Ice Show – Worlds Beyond
- Vendor Court
- Live Music on the Main Stage + Beer Garden
- Snow Sculpture Tour
- Kid's Torchlight Parade
- Snowshoe Golf
- Saturday, February 24
- Live Music on the Main Stage + Beer Garden
- Fireworks on the Lake
- Winter Carnival Ice Show – Worlds Beyond
- Vendor Court
- Snow Sculpture Tour
- Mardi Gras Parade
- Talent Show
- Snowshoe Golf
- Sunday, February 25
- Snow Sculpture Tour
- McPaws Monster Dog Pull
- 25th Annual Snowshoe Golf
- Grand Bingo
- S’mores on the Snowfront
A full version of the event schedule is available at visitmccall.org.