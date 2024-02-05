Event Schedule for the 2024 McCall Winter Carnival

MCCALL, Idaho — The 2024 McCall Winter Carnival is only a few weeks away. This year's event is set to last just three days this year instead of the normal two weekends, but the event still packs plenty to enjoy.

The McCall Winter Carnival dates back to 1924 when it was called the Payette Lakes Winter Festival. After a break in the 1940s, the event returned as the McCall Winter Carnival in 1964.

2024's carnival theme is "Color Outside the Lines" which honors area educators and their pivotal role in the McCall community's past, present, and future.

McCall Chamber of Commerce

Here are some of the events that you can expect to see at the 2024 McCall Winter Carnival:

