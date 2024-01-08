Massive storms prompt weather alerts for 49 states

Unless you live in North Dakota, your state's residents will encounter adverse weather over the next few days.

Several massive storm systems are sweeping the U.S., leaving behind blizzard conditions for some, severe flooding for others and damaging winds for many.

Two different regions of the U.S. have blizzard warnings. Parts of the Pacific Northwest are under a blizzard warning as the National Weather Service predicts that parts of the Cascades will get several feet of snow.

The snow is expected to begin falling quickly in Washington and Oregon. Those at elevations above 5,000 feet will first see the snow. As conditions cool, those at elevations above 1,500 feet could see significant snow.

SEE MORE: Are you ready for winter weather? Here are the items you'll need

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning is in place for parts of six states from northeast New Mexico to southern Nebraska. The National Weather Service warned those regions could experience heavy bursts of snow dropping up to 2 inches per hour. Those areas could also experience winds gusting to 70 mph. The combination of heavy snow and gusty winds could make travel nearly impossible, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said the unsettled weather could cause power outages for the eastern Gulf Coast, Central Appalachians, much of the East Coast and New England. As of Monday morning, nearly 140 million Americans were under a wind advisory, high wind watch or high wind warning.

There are also 62 million Americans under a flood watch as of Monday. The National Weather Service issued the watches for much of the Northeast, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston. The National Weather Service projects much of the area will get 2-3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com