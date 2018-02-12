Experimental drug could kill flu in 1 day

An experimental drug could soon provide relief during flu season.

Scientists in Japan said the drug is showing promise and could potentially provide a 24-hour flu cure after one dose, CBS News reports.

Scientists are currently testing the drug on flu patients and find that they recover in about 24 hours – three times faster than Tamiflu treatments.

The drug reportedly contains the symptoms and provides instant relief. The treatment is not expected to be available in the United States until next year.