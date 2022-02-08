Lucky Charms And Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mix Blends Two Classic Cereals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve ever had a tough time deciding which cereal to fill your bowl with in the morning, General Mills’ newest release will make your decision a whole lot easier.

Their new Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mix! combines both Cinnamon Toast Crunch with Lucky Charms cereal. And yes, that includes both Lucky Charms cereal pieces and marshmallows.

A General Mills representative tells Simplemost that Lucky Charms Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mix! is available now for a limited time at grocery retailers nationwide. You’ll find a mid-size box for around $2.50 and a family-size box for $3.99.

This is the second time General Mills has combined Lucky Charms with another cereal. In 2018, they released a Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes mix.

The cereal, however, was not a combination of Lucky Charms and the Frosted Flakes you’re probably thinking of, as those are actually made by Kellogg’s. Instead, they were a mix of Lucky Charms marshmallows and General Mills-made frosted flakes, which took the place of the traditional toasted oat pieces that are usually in Lucky Charms.

Kellogg’s did launch their own Frosted Flakes mix two years later, combining Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal. This is no longer available, but you can instead make the cereal yourself by simply buying both Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops and combining them.

In other Lucky Charms news, the brand also has a new “Green Milk Turn” cereal just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The limited-edition cereal features the same frosted oats cereal pieces but also has special St. Patrick’s Day-themed marshmallows, including magical clover charms that turn milk green.

Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms is available at major retailers nationwide for a limited time while supplies last for around $4.73 per box.

There are plenty of other unique cereals to grab on your next shopping trip as well, like Wendy’s Chocolate Frosty and Kellogg’s Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies cereal.

Do you have a favorite cereal that always makes your mornings better?

