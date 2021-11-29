Lindsay Lohan Just Announced Her Engagement In A Series Of Romantic Photos

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Lindsay Lohan shared some joyous news over the Thanksgiving weekend and congratulations are in order! She is engaged to be married to financier Bader Shammas and it appears the bride- and groom-to-be are on cloud nine.

The actress, known for her roles in “Mean Girls” and “‘The Parent Trap” (just to name a few of her movies) posted a surprise engagement announcement on social media.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love,” Lohan wrote in the caption of the Nov. 28 post, which featured a collection of four photos of the newly-engaged couple.

Each of the photos captures the couple’s casual, fun energy as they smile and laugh for the camera. The photos also capture Lohan’s stunning diamond engagement ring.

According to the U.K.’s Independent, the couple has been together for about two years and met in Dubai. Lohan has lived in the country since 2014 and met Shammas there, where he works for the investment firm Credit Suisse.

This is Lohan’s second engagement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Back in 2016, Lohan planned to marry Egor Tarabasov, a London-based Russian businessman. However, the couple broke off the engagement the following year.

A wedding isn’t the only thing Lohan has to look forward to in the future. Variety reported earlier this year that the actress will return to the small screen in a new Netflix Christmas romantic comedy scheduled for a 2022 release. Lohan will play a wealthy hotel heiress who suffers amnesia after a skiing accident and is cared for by a lodge owner and his daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

It looks like 2022 could be a happy new year for Lindsay Lohan with a new film and a new husband on the horizon. Cheers to the happy couple!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.