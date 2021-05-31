Through the ups and downs, one elevator operator brings joy to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Inside the Artcraft Building on Superior Avenue in Cleveland works a man named Duane Clemmons. You might not have heard his name before, but once you meet him, it's unforgettable.

Clemmons is one of the building's elevator operators — a job not so common anymore, but one Clemmons has brought passion and exuberance to.

With Clemmons on hand, those taking the elevator are greeted with a smile, sometimes a joke and even a song.

"Duane's the man, man," said painter John W. Carlson.

Even in the darkest of times, like during the pandemic, Clemmons has found a way to bring joy to the city and put smiles on the faces of everyone he meets.

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice, Homa Bash and Dave Colabine on Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.