Packages of Panera-brand chicken tortilla soup recalled, may be contaminated with foreign material

Thousands of ready-to-eat, Panera-brand packages of chicken tortilla soup were recalled late last week, according to a press release from the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

According to the FSIS, the individual containers of "Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup," which were made by Blount Fine Foods, may be contaminated with "extraneous material, specifically pieces of gray nitrile glove."

The FSIS says the packages of soups included in the recall were produced on July 1 and labeled with the lot code "070121-1V." The "use-by" date on the packages is listed as "09/09/2021."

The items were shipped to retail locations in "Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas."

While Blount Fine Foods has not received any reports of illness or injury in connection with the recall, consumers should throw the containers away or return them to their place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care Team at (866) 674-4519. The hotline is staffed between Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET.