Dunkin Donuts launches 'Go2' value menu

Keep the kitchen clean this morning and grab breakfast on the go because Dunkin Donuts is making it worth your while!

The donut company is enticing you to eat with a friend after rolling out their new "Go2" value menu.

The magic numbers are $2, $3 and $5 dollars. What's even more magic is those are the prices for two breakfast sandwiches.

Get two of their egg and cheese wake up wraps for $2. Two egg and cheese breakfast English muffin sandwiches will cost you $3. Want meat? How about two egg, cheese and bacon breakfast sandwiches for $5.

So take a friend, have leftovers or eat them both. Either way, you'll get a good deal.