Couple reunited with dog that went missing in Colorado mountains

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KMGH) — A pet owner's nightmare became a tear-jerking Valentine's Day reunion.

While on a snowboarding vacation in Silverthorne, Colorado, a hired dog walker from the popular app, Rover, let Bergen out of the condo without a leash. Presumably out of fear, Bergen ran off.

"I think this new person trying to get her to get a leash on her, on top of a brand new area and all of that, I think she was just spooked," said Erin Boggs, Bergen's owner.

Friends, family, people in Silverthorne and the nonprofit, Summit Lost Pet Rescue, all pitched in to help.

"There's parents coming up to us saying, 'Hey, my daughter left a loaf of bread and peanut butter outside.' Or volunteers were driving around saying, 'Hey, I got nothing else to do today. Just tell me what it looks like. I'm gonna drive around all day looking for her,'" said Connor Visser, Bergen's other owner.

Bergen was found on a snowy hill almost exactly 48 hours later.

This story was originally reported by Danny New on thedenverchannel.com