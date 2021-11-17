40 women join hands over Arizona to break state skydiving records

ELOY, Ariz. — Dozens of women joined hands in the sky over Arizona to break multiple state skydiving records.

A total of 40 female skydivers and two airborne videographers came together for the record-setting jump.

The women dove from a plane 16,000 feet in the air last Saturday, making three formations on a single skydive over the state.

In doing so, the group broke the state's sequential skydiving record. They also broke Arizona’s women's formation record, which was set roughly 10 years ago.

The skydivers came from all around the United States, and even outside the country, including from Paraguay and Spain.