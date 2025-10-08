Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scripps News Life

Actions

Ring to launch AI features for recognizing people, finding lost dogs

Ring is adding AI-powered features, including facial recognition to reduce alerts and a tool to help reunite lost dogs with their owners.
New,York,,Usa,-,Circa,2018:,Ring,Video,Doorbell,Owned
BrandonKleinPhoto/Shutterstock
Ring Doorbell on door panel.
New,York,,Usa,-,Circa,2018:,Ring,Video,Doorbell,Owned
Posted

Ring recently announced new features, including facial recognition technology designed to reduce the number of alerts.

The company says its Familiar Faces feature will recognize people the user knows and help limit push alerts triggered by routine activities.

"The feature enriches Ring notifications, video events, and timeline with personalized context of who is detected, eliminating guesswork and making it effortless to find and review important moments involving specific familiar people across the Ring App experience," Ring said.Familiar Faces will be integrated into Amazon's Alexa+ Greetings system, which Ring says uses AI to act as a doorbell attendant. Users can program the software to provide delivery drivers with automated instructions or send solicitors away.

Amazon also announced that Ring will introduce an AI-powered tool to help reunite lost dogs with their owners. The Search Party feature will scan nearby cameras to match lost dogs to the correct home.

RELATED STORY | Ring will no longer allow police to request doorbell camera footage

If a camera detects a dog, the app will notify the camera’s owner that the animal may be lost. The owner can then choose to ignore the alert or share the information with a neighbor.

"The feature reflects Ring’s vision of using AI not just to power individual devices, but to transform them into simple tools that make it easier for neighbors to look out for each other, and create safer, more connected communities," Ring said.Ring says Search Party will be available in November, and Alexa+ Greetings in December.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps News Life 480x360

Covering the stories that inspire and impact everyday lives.