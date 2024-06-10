Kia urges thousands of Telluride owners to 'park outside' due to fire risk

Kia is urging thousands of owners of its Telluride model to “park outside” and away from other vehicles because the SUVs can catch fire due to an issue with the front seats.

According to documents with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the car company has issued a recall for 472,869 Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2024.

The power seat motors in the front of the car can overheat because of the slide knob getting stuck, which could potentially cause them to catch on fire, the automaker said. The issue can happen while parked or while driving.

Owners of the recalled models can get the issue fixed at a dealership, free of charge.

Kia said owners can expect to be notified by mail about the recall starting July 30, or they can contact Kia’s customer service at (800) 333-4542 and reference recall SC316.

Telluride owners can also visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or call the NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at (888) 327-4236 and enter their license plate number or 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is listed under the recall.

Just a few months ago, Kia recalled more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while they're parked.