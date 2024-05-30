1.5 million bed rails recalled after 2 seniors became entrapped and died

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 1.5 million bed rails due to serious entrapment and asphyxia hazards following the deaths of two seniors.

According to the CPSC, two seniors became entrapped while using the Medline Industries bed rails. Officials say the bed rails "pose a risk of entrapment and asphyxia because users can become entrapped within the rail, or between the rail and mattress."

The first fatal incident occurred in July 2019 involving a 76-year-old woman at a senior nursing facility in Iowa. The second fatal incident happened in July 2023 when an 87-year-old woman died at a residential care facility in South Carolina.

The CPSC said Medline sold about 1.5 million of the bed rails from July 2009 through March 2024 for between $32 and $64. The bed rails were sold online by retailers such as Amazon, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

The recalled bed rails have model numbers MDS6800BA and MDS6800BAH. The CPSC said the name “Medline” and the model number are printed on a label located on the support frame of the bed rail near the vertical portion of the bed rail.

The bed rails should no longer be used and can be returned for a refund through Medline.