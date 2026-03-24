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These 11 states now average more than $4 per gallon for gas

Gas prices jumped to a $3.97 national average, AAA says, with 11 states topping $4 amid soaring oil costs from Iran’s Strait of Hormuz blockade.
Gas prices jumped to a $3.97 national average, AAA says, with 11 states topping $4 amid soaring oil costs from Iran’s Strait of Hormuz blockade.
Gas pries nearing the $4 per gallon mark
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Gas prices are inching closer to $4 a gallon. Overnight, the average price of regular gas in the U.S. rose to $3.97, according to AAA, more than a dollar higher than when the war in Iran began last month.

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Average gas prices in Utah and Michigan climbed above $4 Tuesday. There are now 11 states with gas prices average more than $4 per gallon. They include:

  • California ($5.82)
  • Washington ($5.29)
  • Hawaii ($5.28)
  • Oregon ($4.87)
  • Nevada ($4.81)
  • Arizona ($4.61)
  • Alaska ($4.54)
  • Illinois ($4.21)
  • Idaho ($4.17)
  • Utah ($4.02)
  • Michigan ($4)

California has the highest average gas price in the U.S. at $5.82 per gallon, up by $1.19 per gallon from a month ago. Oklahoma has the most affordable gas at $3.26 per gallon, which is still 89 cents more than a month ago.

RELATED STORY | Trump asks allies to deploy warships as Iran vows to block oil flow

The surge in prices over the past month has been triggered by rising oil prices — the result of an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Also, gas prices are starting to climb just as the spring break travel season gets underway.

This time a month ago, gas prices averaged $2.95 per gallon.

The last time average gas prices averaged above $4 per gallon was August 2022, as average gas prices remained above $4 for the months following the start of the Ukraine/Russia conflict.

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